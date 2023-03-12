First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of FQVLF opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.
