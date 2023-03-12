First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.43. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $94.10.

