FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the February 13th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKOR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.66. 29,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,911. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

