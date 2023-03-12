FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 49.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $284,000.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Performance

ASET stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. 13,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.83. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

