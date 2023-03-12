Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FBIN. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $87.44.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

