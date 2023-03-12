Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

