Frax Share (FXS) Market Cap Tops $576.56 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $576.56 million and approximately $60.31 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for approximately $7.74 or 0.00036556 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00433850 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,286.34 or 0.29323326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,479,542 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

