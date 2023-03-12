FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Up 37.4% in February

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 456,800 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the February 13th total of 332,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FSD Pharma Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUGE opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. FSD Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FSD Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FSD Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) by 145.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of FSD Pharma worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the end cannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

