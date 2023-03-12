FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

FTAI Infrastructure stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 427,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,305. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. FTAI Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

