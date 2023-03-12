Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €42.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($50.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($38.83) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FPE opened at €30.20 ($32.13) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($39.79) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($47.66). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.14.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

