Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FULC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.
Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $234.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $24.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter.
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
