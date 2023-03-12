Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FULC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $234.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $24.79.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 824,600 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $4,502,316.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,824,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,722,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

