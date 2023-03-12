Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 415,700 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 321,200 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

Shares of HTOO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. 80,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,184. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.28. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fusion Fuel Green will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Fusion Fuel Green from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the second quarter worth $141,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 87,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 1,023.7% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 842,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,725,000 after acquiring an additional 767,770 shares in the last quarter. 35.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Further Reading

