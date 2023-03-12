FY2023 EPS Estimates for Passage Bio, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Passage Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.11) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.17). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Passage Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS.

Passage Bio Trading Down 8.0 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Passage Bio stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.03. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 553.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,752,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,331,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,017,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 173,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 235,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,079 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

(Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.