Gala (GALA) Trading 13.7% Lower This Week

Gala (GALA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Gala has a market capitalization of $216.35 million and $99.08 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Gala Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

