Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 376.5% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Galantas Gold Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GALKF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 80,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,098. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. Galantas Gold has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.62.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
