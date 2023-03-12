Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 376.5% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Galantas Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GALKF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 80,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,098. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. Galantas Gold has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.62.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

