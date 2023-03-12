Gateway Protocol Price Hits $2.63 on Exchanges (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 62.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $71.07 million and approximately $148.26 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.63 or 0.00011692 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.01169359 USD and is up 21.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $33.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

