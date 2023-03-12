Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Generac by 92.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Generac by 652.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after acquiring an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at $67,051,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Generac by 11,907.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 229,328 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Down 3.9 %

GNRC opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $328.60.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.96.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.