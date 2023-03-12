General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Trading Down 2.0 %

General American Investors stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. 7,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,959. General American Investors has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

