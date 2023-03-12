Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07), reports. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.45 million.

Genius Sports Stock Down 12.1 %

GENI stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. 3,630,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 218,044 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 108,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

