Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in NIKE by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.49. 5,979,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.81 and a 200 day moving average of $109.60.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
