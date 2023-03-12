Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 2,184 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises approximately 1.2% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of VICI traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,294,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,396. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.