Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,150 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $29.95.

