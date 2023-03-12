Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $10.13 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,216 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 606,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,907. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

