Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 2,023 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 435,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 61,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,028,000 after purchasing an additional 63,828 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $184.07. 123,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,385. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

