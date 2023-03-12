GICTrade Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $92.92 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00004545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $92.92 million and $18,793.67 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00433726 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,034.10 or 0.29318033 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.9268983 USD and is down -6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $22,895.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

