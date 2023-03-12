Gifto (GTO) Price Reaches $0.0432 on Top Exchanges

Gifto (GTO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $43.18 million and $10.56 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

