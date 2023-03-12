GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Up 31.3% in February

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GigaMedia in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GIGM remained flat at $1.37 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,058. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.34. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

