GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Up 31.3% in February

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GigaMedia in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
