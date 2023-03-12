Glass House Brands (GLASF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Monday, March 13th.

Glass House Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GLASF stock opened at C$3.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.60. Glass House Brands has a 1-year low of C$1.78 and a 1-year high of C$6.24.

Get Glass House Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Glass House Brands in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Glass House Brands Company Profile

Glass House Brands Inc cultivates, manufactures, retails, and distributes raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to wholesalers and consumer packaged goods retail stores. It offers cannabis products under the Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue brands. Glass House Brands Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glass House Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass House Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.