Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, an increase of 438.2% from the February 13th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Global X CleanTech ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of CTEC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. 24,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,103. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.34.
Global X CleanTech ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Global X CleanTech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Trading of Global X CleanTech ETF
About Global X CleanTech ETF
The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
