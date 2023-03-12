Goldfinch (GFI) Price Tops $0.58

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $25.42 million and $302,863.74 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00002634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,904,790 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

