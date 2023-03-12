Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Goldsource Mines Price Performance

GXSFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,977. Goldsource Mines has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.