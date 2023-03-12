Gray Television, Inc. (GTN.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN.A opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $835.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.