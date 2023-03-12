Great American Bancorp, Inc. (GTPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Great American Bancorp Price Performance
GTPS opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. Great American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $33.99.
About Great American Bancorp
