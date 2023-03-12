Great American Bancorp, Inc. (GTPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Great American Bancorp Price Performance

GTPS opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. Great American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Get Great American Bancorp alerts:

About Great American Bancorp

(Get Rating)

See Also

Great American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign. It engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Champaign County, Illinois and surrounding counties. The firm also provides full-service brokerage activities through a third-party broker-dealer and engages in the sale of tax deferred annuities.

Receive News & Ratings for Great American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.