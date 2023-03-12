Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on March 31st

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.1% per year over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a payout ratio of 94.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.6%.

Great Elm Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

GECC stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $15.66.

Insider Transactions at Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 63.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew D. Kaplan purchased 5,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,092.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

