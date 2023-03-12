Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Acquires 34,113 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,113 shares during the period. Elastic comprises 11.6% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $19,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.09. 1,807,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,398. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

