Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Invests $745,000 in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 352,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. Nerdy comprises 0.4% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Nerdy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nerdy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 903,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nerdy by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 779,353 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nerdy by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 664,497 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nerdy by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 519,594 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.61.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 98.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 868,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 868,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,943,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,577,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,968. 31.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

