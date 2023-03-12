Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Sells 3,526 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Quest Resource comprises 0.1% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Quest Resource were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Resource

In other news, insider Alan D. Allred sold 10,000 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 375,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,165.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alan D. Allred sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan D. Allred sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,370.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quest Resource Stock Down 4.5 %

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Quest Resource to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 39,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,634. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Quest Resource Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

Featured Articles

