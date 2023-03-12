Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of Greif stock opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $74.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.78 per share, with a total value of $167,380.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,552 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,362.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $319,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,865.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.78 per share, with a total value of $167,380.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,362.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,292 shares of company stock valued at $491,967 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth about $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.