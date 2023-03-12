Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 7,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of Greystone Logistics stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Greystone Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic pallets. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

