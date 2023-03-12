GS Chain (LON:GSC) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Rating) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 2,613,829 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,348% from the average daily volume of 180,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.46.

GS Chain plc intends to identify acquisition opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete an Acquisition. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021. GS Chain plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

