H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEO. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

H2O Innovation Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

