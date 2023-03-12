H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEOGet Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEO. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

H2O Innovation Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

Featured Stories

