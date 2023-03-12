Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 6th

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 10.7 %

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $65.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $7,641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after acquiring an additional 498,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 862,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.