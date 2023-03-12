Hantz Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 13.1% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $33,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.85. 5,450,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.