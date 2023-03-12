Harmony Price Hits $0.0166 on Top Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $218.44 million and approximately $15.69 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Harmony alerts:

About Harmony

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,816,968,678 coins and its circulating supply is 13,146,693,678 coins. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.

The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.

Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization.

Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

