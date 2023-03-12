Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Trading Down 1.6%

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.03. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a market cap of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91.

About Hartford Longevity Economy ETF

The Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (HLGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Longevity Economy index. The fund tracks an index of US companies expected to benefit from the growth of the aging population and the substantial buying power it represents. HLGE was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

