Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.62

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.62 and traded as low as C$3.43. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 4,377 shares changing hands.

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.61.

About Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.

