Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $32.08 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $32.08 or 0.00149265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $21.85 million and approximately $758,411.57 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00445204 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,362.09 or 0.30092872 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

