Harvest Finance Price Tops $31.07 on Major Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $31.07 or 0.00150606 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $21.16 million and approximately $538,090.91 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

