Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.41. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31.

Insider Activity at Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 24.93%.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan L. States acquired 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $50,229.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

