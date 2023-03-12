HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX)

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BNOX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of Bionomics stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

