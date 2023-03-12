HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX)

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOXGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BNOX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of Bionomics stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOXGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

